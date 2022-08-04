BBB to carry election returns LIVE

You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.

You can watch the show on BBB-TV, Comcast Cable channel 12 in Anderson and Roane counties, and channel 230 in Campbell County. There are a number of other ways to watch, and you can find all the details by visiting our partners at BBB-TV online at www.bbbtv12.com.

WYSH will have complete coverage of the election on the Friday morning edition of the Country Club Morning Show.

