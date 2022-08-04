BBB, E2-Sports present ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ special

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 17 Views

This Saturday, our partners at BBB TV-12 will air a special program called “Countdown to Kickoff – Coaches Show” presented by E2-Sports. 

They’ll be live and the show will be hosted by Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer, featuring interviews with local high school football coaches and a complete preview of the 2022 football season here in East Tennessee.

Tune in Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 noon to BBB TV-12 or by utilizing of their streaming services, details about which you can find at www.bbbtv12.com, or better yet, according to BBB, “come on down to E2-Sports in person and check out the great deals on your school merchandise.”

Again, that’s this Saturday, live from E2-Sports in Harriman it’s the “Countdown to Kickoff! “

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

