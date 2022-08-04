BBB, E2-Sports present ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ special

This Saturday, our partners at BBB TV-12 will air a special program called “Countdown to Kickoff – Coaches Show” presented by E2-Sports.

They’ll be live and the show will be hosted by Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer, featuring interviews with local high school football coaches and a complete preview of the 2022 football season here in East Tennessee.

Tune in Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 noon to BBB TV-12 or by utilizing of their streaming services, details about which you can find at www.bbbtv12.com, or better yet, according to BBB, “come on down to E2-Sports in person and check out the great deals on your school merchandise.”

Again, that’s this Saturday, live from E2-Sports in Harriman it’s the “Countdown to Kickoff! “