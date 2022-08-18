Barons rally to beat Smokies, 9-4

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost their second consecutive game against the Birmingham Barons 9-4 Wednesday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. The Smokies scored four times over the first two innings, highlighted by Miguel Amaya’s two-run single, but the Barons responded in a major way in the bottom of the second.

Birmingham (49-61, 18-23) scored seven runs in the second to take a lead they did not relinquish. Smokies’ starter DJ Herz (L, 1-2) could not complete the inning, as he allowed four hits and three walks, and was charged with seven runs, including the go-ahead, bases-clearing double from Birmingham’s Ian Dawkins.

In the loss, Amaya snapped a six-game hitless streak and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Catcher Bryce Windham went deep for the fourth time this season and doubled as a part of a multi-hit night.

The Smokies (59-51, 22-19) will play game three of the six-game series against the Barons Thursday night at Regions Field in Birmingham, looking to win their first game of the series. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (0-4, 6.05 ERA) to the mound against RHP Emilio Vargas (1-5, 6.48 ERA).

