Barons beat Smokies, 6-4

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (59-52, 22-20) dropped their third consecutive game to the Birmingham Barons (50-61, 19-23) 6-4 Thursday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. The Barons have outscored the Smokies 26-14 over the first three games of the week, and with the win, they ensured the best the Smokies could do this series is a split.

Birmingham’s starter Emilio Vargas (W, 2-5) quieted Tennessee with five innings of one-run ball. Though Vargas entered the night with a season ERA over 7.00 against the Smokies, he limited the damage, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out nine.

The Smokies mustered only two runs before the top of the ninth inning, when outfielders Cole Roederer and Yonathan Perlaza went back-to-back to cut their deficit in half. Missed opportunities loomed large for the Smokies in the loss, as they left eight men on base, went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and committed three errors that let to two unearned runs.

The Smokies will play game four of the six-game series against the Barons Friday night at Regions Field in Birmingham, looking to win their first game of the series. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Ryan Jensen (2-3, 4.50 ERA) to the mound against LHP Garrett Davila (5-4, 5.30 ERA).

