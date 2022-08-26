Ballot set for November election

There is one more election this year in Tennessee and it is set for November 8th. The deadline for candidates who had qualified last week to withdraw their names from the ballot was at noon on Thursday.

In addition to state and federal elections, there are several contested local municipal races shaping up.

Here is a look at some of them.

In Clinton, incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is being challenged by City Councilman Zach Farrar.

In City Council, Ward 1, David Queener and former Clinton Schools Director Vicki Violette are running for the seat currently held by ET Stamey, who is not running for re-election due to his ongoing recovery from a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Brian Hatmaker is unopposed.

Wendy Maness, Harper Maxwell and Mitchell “Shoney” Wolfe are all running to succeed Farrar in Ward 3.

Incumbent Clinton City School Board Chairman Timothy Bible and fellow incumbent Board members Curtis Isabell and Lorie Wilson are all unopposed in November’s election.

In Rocky Top, incumbent Mayor Timothy Sharp is being challenged by Kerry Templin. Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Tony Devaney is seeking re-election, and is joined on the ballot by Mack Bunch, Retha Casteel, Richard Dawson, and Jeff Gilliam.

In Norris, Bill Grieve, William Grinder, Chris Mitchell, Charles Nicholson and Loretta Painter are seeking seats on the City Councul.

In Oak Ridge, Mayor Warren Gooch and fellow incumbent Ellen Smith are up for re-election to their seats on the City Council, joined on the ballot by Carmen Delong, Sean Gleason and Leonard Charles Hensley.

Heather Hartman, Laura McLean, Benjamin Stephens and Erin Webb are ono the ballot for seats on the Oak Ridge School Board.

In Oliver Springs, incumbent Mayor Omer Cox is being challenged by Jason Stiltner, while Robert Miller, Sr. and Jeffrey Bass are unopposed for seats on the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen, in Wards 1 & 2, respectively.

Additionally, there will be charter amendments on the Oak Ridge ballot, and a countywide charter for voter approval on this ballot.

Early voting is October 19th through November 3rd and the final day to request an absentee ballot is November 1st.

For more information, visit www.acelect.com.