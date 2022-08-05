August 4th election results show lots of changes

Thursday was Election Day in Tennessee.

In Anderson County, there was one contested countywide race and that was for Sheriff, where incumbent Russell Barker easily won a second term with 5717 votes—or 65% of the total—to challenger Rusty Carr’s 3051 (35%).

14 of the 16 seats on the Anderson County Commission were up for grabs, with only incumbents Jerry White (the leading vote getter in the district with 500) and Robert McKamey (471) on the ballot in District 5.

There were contested races in the seven other Commission districts, and several new faces were elected to serve four-year terms. In each of these races, voters were asked to choose two candidates. represent them

In District 1, incumbent Tracy Wandell received the most votes with 630, and will be joined on Commission by Tyler Mayes, who finished second with 553 votes. Rodney Jennings came in third with 485 votes. Mayes fills the seat vacated by Chuck Fritts, who opted not to seek re-election this year.

There are two new commissioners in District 2, where incumbents Robert Jameson and Rick Meredith decided not to run. Michael Foster was the top vote getter with his name selected on 725 ballots and Denise Palmer took the second seat with 688 votes. VL Stonecipher finished third with 494 votes.

Commission Chairman Josh Anderson was re-elected in District 3 with 1006 votes, and he will be joined by newcomer Shelly Vandagriff, who with 911 votes earned the right to succeed Denver Waddell, who did not seek re-election. Lindsay Smith came home with 710 votes.

Both District 4 incumbents were also re-elected, with Tim Isbel receiving 558 votes and Shain Vowell fending off a challenge from Amy Jones with 423 votes to 363.

In District 6, incumbent Catherine Denenberg tallied the most votes with 475, and will be joined by Anthony Allen, who unseated incumbent Steve Mead by a mere 15 votes, 443-428.

Theresa Scott and Jerry Creasey did not seek re-election to their seats representing District 7, so there are two new commissioners, led by Steve Verran, who received 672 votes. The second seat went to Sabra Beauchamp with 472 votes, while Steven Poppick finished third with 364.

District 8 incumbents Bob Smallridge (861) and Phil Yager (795) both easily warded off challenges from Jake Martin (400 votes) and Myra Mansfield (376).

In all, 9504 of Anderson County’s registered voters took part in the election, which works out to a paltry 20% turnout.

In Campbell County, incumbent Mayor EL Morton was defeated in a three-way race by Jack Lynch, who got 3691 votes (43%) to Morton’s 2648 (31%). Robert Higginbotham garnered 2154, or 25% of the vote.

Incumbent Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins was also denied another term as Eddy Wayne Barton collected 50% of the vote—4337–while Goins notched 3667 votes (42%).

Todd Nance was elected Campbell County Clerk and Brittany Miller Foust was voted in as the next Register of Deeds.

Seats were also up for grabs on the Campbell County Commission. Zachary Marlow (709 votes), DeWayne Gibson (590) and David Adkins (542) were the three winners in District 1. In District 2, the winners were Dewayne Kitts (904), Scotty Kitts (800) and Beverly Stanfield Hall (685). District 3 will be represented by Dewayne Baird (983), Rusty Orick (821) and Scott Stanfield (797). Tyler King was the top vote-getter in District 5 with 890 votes, Derrick Lynn Sharp with 812 and Michael Douglas with 700.

There were primaries in both of the major parties as well on Thursday, and in State Senate District 5, incumbent Lt. Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge easily won the primary and will serve another term in Nashville, as no Democrat appears on the ballot for November.

In State House District 33, incumbent Republican John Ragan was unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Jim Dodson in November, who easily won his party’s primary with 1915 votes to 427 for Mike Brewer.

US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann won his party’s primary and will face Democrat Meg Gorman in November’s race for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

