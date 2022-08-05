ASAP recruiting Youth Ambassadors

Jim Harris 55 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

ASAP of Anderson is currently recruiting high school leaders to apply for the Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. YAC is a group of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High Schools  with a passion for improving their schools and community by preventing and reducing substance misuse.  This leadership opportunity provides volunteer hours and opportunities to connect with like-minded youth while gaining experience that makes students stand out on their college and employment applications.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, YAC members carry out three primary activities: 

  1. Developing solutions – Ambassadors see how substance misuse harms their peers and community. They prioritize problems and develop solutions to strategically reduce those harms.
  2. Educating and advocating – Ambassadors are empowered to understand current legislation that affects their community, educate their lawmakers and advocate for the changes they would like to see. 
  3. Igniting change – Ambassadors carry out activities to provide information, build skills, provide support, change consequences, decrease access and change environments to better support prevention.

In the past, YAC members have traveled to Nashville and Washington, DC to engage with state and federal legislators, utilized social media to influence peer behavior, and designed and implemented events or campaigns such as Safe and Sober Prom and National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.  An ideal YAC candidate will be empathetic to the impact of substance misuse among friends, family, and community members, and demonstrate a strong desire to be part of the change. 

Interested high school students are encouraged to learn more and apply online by August 31st  at www.asapofanderson.org/youth-ambassador-coalition/ or contact Stacey Pratt by emailing  Stacey@ASAPofAnderson.org or texting 865-776-2291. To stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

August 4th election results show lots of changes

Thursday was Election Day in Tennessee. In Anderson County, there was one contested countywide race …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.