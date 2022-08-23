Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on August 13, 2022, at

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He had a unique personality that everyone loved. Tony

attended High Point Baptist Church and was in kindergarten through 4th grade while living in Covington,

Georgia. Then he and his family moved back to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he attended Robertsville

Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. He graduated from Powell High School in 2022. Tony

thoroughly enjoyed drama and being in plays while he was in high school. That was mainly due to his

amazing drama teacher, Ms. Doubleday, who always went above and beyond what was required of her

and always made time to help and assist Tony in whatever capacity he needed. Tony was very loyal to

his family and enjoyed playing video games and gaming with his friends. Tony loved swimming, baseball

and was fascinated with swords. He also had an interest in languages. Tony was in the process of

learning Japanese using online program.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Shelby Gardner; great grandfathers, Harlan

Thurman and Albert Pack.

Tony is survived by his father, Anthony Wayne Gardner Jr. of Powell, TN; mother, Carrie Lashel Gardner

of Knoxville, TN; brother, Arthur Dean (Salem) Gardner of Farragut, TN; sisters, Mariah Brown of Tampa

FL., and Sarah-Kate Lynn Hardegree of Covington, GA; nieces, Tallyah Brown, Aubriellan Brown and

nephew, Ezariah Brown. Also, his grandfathers, Anthony Gardner Sr. and wife, Lue of Tampa, FL., Carl

Bunch Jr. and wife, Stacey of Rocky Top, TN; grandmothers, Cheryl Nolen of Knoxville, TN, and Angelia

Holpp and husband, Richard of Delaware; great grandfather, Arthur “Sonny” Gardner formerly of Oak

Ridge, TN, now of Tampa, FL.; great grandmothers, Helen Roark of Powell, TN., and Joyce Pack of

Knoxville, TN; and many other relatives and friends.

Tony’s family will be receiving his friends on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with

his celebration of life following at 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Brother

Dewey Caldwell will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.