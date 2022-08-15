Anthony Chris Haynes

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 354 Views

Anthony Chris Haynes’ extraordinary life was cut short on August 12, 2022. Though his absence is and will be mourned for a long time to come by all of us who know and love him, he is resting (maybe for the first time ever) peacefully in heaven.   

Chris was born July 19, 1964, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to parents, Jerry Lynn Haynes and Dixie Pearl Haynes. He is survived by his wife, Karen Denise Haynes; children, Brandon (Ashley) Haynes and Megan (Aaron) Jenkins; mother, Dixie Haynes; siblings, Jerry Lynn (Debra) Haynes Jr., Vana (David) DeMarinis, and Charlotte (Andy) Roberts; his beloved grandchildren, Hadlee, Booth, and Haynes Jenkins and Briley and Bristol Haynes, and many other close friends who he considered his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Haynes and his sister Labrisca Idles. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he was absolutely the light of theirs. He was a loyal employee of Y-12 National Security Complex since 1986.

Receiving of friends will be held at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5-7pm with a service to follow. Funeral procession will begin at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10am with Chris’s final resting place at Long Cemetery in Clinton, TN. 

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Knox County Rescue Squad at https://knoxcountyrescue.org/donate-now/.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Haynes family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58

Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at Sacred Ground …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.