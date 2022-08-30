Anderson County 4H Pullet Show & Sale Sept. 8

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 9 Views

The annual Anderson County 4H Pullet Show & Sale will be held on Thursday, September 8th, beginning at 5:30 pm in the Underwood-McRae Pavilion at the Anderson County Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Local 4H members will display their New Hampshire Red, White Leghorn and Barred Rock chickens for the judges who will then issue their ruling on Best in Show, Best of Breed and other categories.

Following the contest, the birds themselves will be sold during a live auction conducted by the one and only Bear Stephenson.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support local 4H-ers, and add gentle and well-cared-for, 23-week-old pullets to your backyard flock while maybe learning more about poultry in the process.

If you plan to buy a chicken during the auction, organizers ask that you please bring a container to transport your prize-winning pullet (or pullets) home.

For more information, call Donna Carter, Anderson County’s UT Extension Agent, at 865-457-6246, or send an email to dcarter@utk.edu.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Small plane crash kills one in Campbell County

One man died when his small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Campbell …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.