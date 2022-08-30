Anderson County 4H Pullet Show & Sale Sept. 8

The annual Anderson County 4H Pullet Show & Sale will be held on Thursday, September 8th, beginning at 5:30 pm in the Underwood-McRae Pavilion at the Anderson County Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Local 4H members will display their New Hampshire Red, White Leghorn and Barred Rock chickens for the judges who will then issue their ruling on Best in Show, Best of Breed and other categories.

Following the contest, the birds themselves will be sold during a live auction conducted by the one and only Bear Stephenson.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support local 4H-ers, and add gentle and well-cared-for, 23-week-old pullets to your backyard flock while maybe learning more about poultry in the process.

If you plan to buy a chicken during the auction, organizers ask that you please bring a container to transport your prize-winning pullet (or pullets) home.

For more information, call Donna Carter, Anderson County’s UT Extension Agent, at 865-457-6246, or send an email to dcarter@utk.edu.