Anderson Commission announces community meeting in Claxton

The Anderson County Commission has announced that it will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, August 30th at 6 pm at the Optimist Club’s Claxton Community Center on Edgemoor Road.

According to the public announcement of the meeting, “the purpose of this meeting is to try to develop some type of strategy to figure out how to address the property at Ben’s Mobile Home Park.”

Severe storms last month caused significant damage to the roads in the park, and area residents have expressed concerns. Those concerns will be front and center on Tuesday, August 30th at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center.