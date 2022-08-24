Anderson Commission announces community meeting in Claxton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 44 Views

The Anderson County Commission has announced that it will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, August 30th at 6 pm at the Optimist Club’s Claxton Community Center on Edgemoor Road.

According to the public announcement of the meeting, “the purpose of this meeting is to try to develop some type of strategy to figure out how to address the property at Ben’s Mobile Home Park.”

Severe storms last month caused significant damage to the roads in the park, and area residents have expressed concerns. Those concerns will be front and center on Tuesday, August 30th at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TSBDC-Oak Ridge hosting online seminar for would-be small business owners

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) in Oak Ridge invites would-be entrepreneurs to take …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.