Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters and close relatives. Alma was born in Oliver Springs to the late Laura and Walter Joe Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings: three brothers, Alfred, Marzell, and Bronce Odell Griffin; and four sisters, Pauline Woods, Catheline Lide, Samretta Fritz and George Alyce Griffin. The youngest of eight children, Alma lived in Oliver Springs her entire life where she was a pillar of the community and a cornerstone of her family. She was a lifelong, active member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church – singing in the choir, playing the piano for services, and holding multiple offices within the church over the course of her life. Alma and her husband, Harold Fletcher, were married for 54 years; until his death on August 28, 2009. Alma is survived by the five children born to her and Harold’s union: Adrian (Melinda) Fletcher, Knoxville, TN; VaNita Boston, Oliver Springs, TN; Pauletta Darden, Chattanooga, TN; Alicia Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; and Elizzabeth Lemons, Oliver Springs, TN. In addition, she is survived by her fifteen grandchildren: Kenneth Knaff, Candace Fletcher, Laura Henderson, Tiffany Boyd, Nicolas Fletcher, Tasha Boyd, Ebony Fletcher, Harry Boston IV, Mairon Alvarez, Alyssa Johnson, Arianna Johnson, Adriana Boston, Ana Heavens, Amaya Johnson, and Aurielle Johnson; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

During her life, she attained many accomplishments from earning her degree in mathematics to Directing and Advising education administrations at the state and national level. After graduation Alma returned to her alma mater, Campbell High School, to teach workmath to high schoolers. Over the course of her forty-year career, she transitioned from classroom teacher to Anderson County School Administrator; leading the Head Start initiative as Program Director. During her tenure as Director, Alma represented Anderson County in Washington, D.C. Even after her retirement from Anderson County, she served Roane and Loudon counties in Advisory Positions and assisted in the development of new educational programs across the state. Later in her career, she regularly returned to Washington, D.C. where she read and evaluated grants for the department of Health and Human services. While serving so many through education, it was of utmost importance to Alma to exhibit equal, if not higher levels of dedication to caring for her five children, nieces, nephews, church congregation, and friends within her local community.

Friday, August 26, 2022, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Little Leaf, 228 E. Tri-County Boulevard, Oliver Springs, TN. A funeral service will follow with sermon by Pastor Thomas W. Dews and Elder Kenneth D. Lewis officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton, TN.

