ADFAC School Supply Program marks 29th year helping area students

Jim Harris

(ADFAC press release) The ADFAC School Supply Program is currently in the process of providing new backpacks and school supplies to 4,300+ students ranging in age from preschool to high school. Eligible students, identified by staff at each of the 45 participating schools located in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, and Roane Counties, will be receiving a backpack full of school and grade specific supplies.

Led by ADFAC’s School Supply Program Coordinator, Becky Hook, this program is celebrating 29 years helping disadvantaged students starting school on an even playing field with their peers. According to Hook, “we just really want every student in our area to have what they need to be ready to learn. Self-reliance and self-sufficiency begins in childhood. A student can feel self-confident and ready to learn by having the right materials in their own backpack. Improved mental health can also lead to improved school performance.”

This program’s success relies greatly on monetary and volunteer support. This program is dependent on hundreds of volunteers, who pack and deliver the supplies to each school where school personnel distribute the supplies to eligible students and is made possible through monetary and in-kind donations from the following: Arby’s Foundation, Newell Brands, C&J Wealth Advisors, United Way of Anderson County, CNS, 3M, Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club, Altrusa, UT Battelle, and Leidos. In addition, many area churches and clubs provide valuable support.

ADFAC Board & Staff packed 105 backpacks for Lake City Elementary School: Left to Right – Darren Osborne, Brad Jones, Sasha Benjamin, Nan Shugart, Ashley Hillis, Cande Seay, Becky Hook, Randy McFarland, and Evan McFarland. (Photo submitted)

Monetary donations may be made online or sent to ADFAC School Supplies P.O. Box 5953 Oak Ridge, TN 37831. A drop box for supply donations is located at the ADFAC office 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike. A list for requested items can be  found: ADFAC’s School Supplies Program

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC, is an independent non-profit agency that exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services designed to meet the need of our clients.

More information about the school supply program and other ADFAC services can be found on the website www.ADFAC.org.

