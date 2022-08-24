ACSO’s new mobile app now available for download

(ACSO press release) Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as a new and innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Anderson County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

QR Code to download ACSO app

“The citizens of Anderson County will have access to the Sheriff’s Office 24/7 at their fingertips. We are excited to share this and add another layer of transparency for our constituents” Sheriff Barker stated.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office app now is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, TN”.