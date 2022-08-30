AC Office on Aging to host “Senior Appreciation Day” Sept. 30

The Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton on September 30th from 9 am to 2 pm.

They will have food trucks, popcorn & Snacks, and a drink booth.

Lunch will be provided, and there will also be a dunking booth, a photo booth, live music & singing, mini games, and animals from the Little Pondarosa Zoo. There will booths of all kinds, including booths with helpful information on programs for seniors, local businesses, helping agencies, and some “just for fun” booths. 

Mayor Terry Frank will be the moderator for the event, which could also include a special guest or two.

Be sure to check in with the Office on Aging & Senior Center booth when you arrive to receive your Tickets for the day. 

For more information, call 865-457-3259.

