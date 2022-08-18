AC GOP meeting moved to Courthouse

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 41 Views

The Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for this evening (Thursday, August 18th) at 7 pm will be held in the General Sessions Courtroom on the third floor of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

Earlier this week, local Republican leaders said that for this month only, the meeting would be held at Second Baptist Church in Clinton, but now say that the Anderson County Republican Party meeting for this month will be held at 7 pm this evening in the General Sessions Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse in Clinton.

