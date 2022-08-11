AC full of fall festivities

(Adventure Anderson/staff report) Fall is almost here and local tourism leaders want to remind residents, and let potential visitors, know more about the exciting ways to enjoy the season right here in Anderson County, Tennessee.

With rolling landscapes featuring mountains and valleys, stunning fall colors, crisp autumn air, and plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, Adventure Anderson—the county’s tourism division–now is the perfect time to get started planning your fall trip in Anderson County.

In a recent post to their website, Adventure Anderson provided a list of just some of the activities coming up over the next couple of months.

“For the ultimate fall adventure, check out Windrock Park , the largest privately owned off-road park in the country. There are over 350 miles of trails waiting to be explored. Visiting Wndrock in the fall is unparalleled. Imagine scenic overlooks covered in vibrant fall colors, cruising down trails with a canopy of colored leaves all around, and enjoying the perfect campfire and s’mores at your cabin or campsite. If you prefer mountain biking to off-roading, be sure to check out their world-class mountain bike park too!”

If you would rather get out and hike, Anderson County has over 400 miles of trails to enjoy hiking and biking. Haw Ridge Park in Oak Ridge offers more than 30 miles of trails for all skill levels. Geocachers will also discover plenty of bounties scattered throughout Haw Ridge Park’s lush trails.

Another favorite spot among hikers is Norris Dam StatePark , which has over 15 different trails ranging in length from .5 mile to 5 miles, many of which offer stunning views of Norris Lake. Adjacent to the park is the Norris Watershed offering an additional 30 miles of trails with varying degrees of difficulty. Regardless of what trail system you choose to explore, beautiful East Tennessee fall foliage and fresh-mountain air will be here waiting for you!

The adventures don’t stop with our trails, as Adventure Anderson reminds us that “ Norris Lake offers 800 miles of shoreline perfect to explore in the fall either by boat or if you’re a little more adventurous, even by kayak or paddleboard. “

Explore Appalachian heritage and history at the Museum of Appalachia . Fall is the perfect time to roam around their 65 acres, including 35 log cabins, barns, farm animals, and more. You can also browse through over 250,000 artifacts and learn about the lives of people from Southern Appalachia.

One of the best ways to enjoy the fall colors of East Tennessee is by hitting the back roads for a scenic drive. You’ll discover hidden gems and experience the beautiful array of colors from the comfort of your car. Officials recommend checking out the Devil’s Triangle and the Southern Settlement Trail. You can find more info about the trails here .

Each autumn, Anderson County is chock full of events like Fall Heritage Day at the Museum of Appalachia on September 30th and the Clinch River Fall Antique Festival on September 30th – October 1st. For a full list of events, visit www.adventureanderson.com.