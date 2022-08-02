AAA: Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee

(AAA) Gas prices fell, on average, 68 cents in the month of July. As Tennessee heads into its seventh straight week of declining gas prices, the state gas price average is now less than a dollar more expensive than last year. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.78 which is 68 cents less expensive than one month ago and 88 cents more than one year ago.

“After the state average fell below $4 per gallon last week, this week brings the good news that all major metro areas in the state now also have averages below $4 per gallon,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures made notable gains last week, which could potentially cause falling gas prices to stall and level out, but it’s too early to tell. For now, Tennesseans can breathe a sigh of relief as they head into the seventh straight week of falling gas prices.”

Quick Facts

90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.00 per gallon

All major metro areas in the state have metro averages below $4.00 per gallon

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.40 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.19 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation