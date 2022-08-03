3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics

Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week.

Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill and Chad Linthicum (ORFD)

Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test.

“The Oak Ridge community just got more protection. With three more paramedics in the department, it will enhance our paramedical capabilities in the City,” said Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon. “I’m extremely proud of these three for their accomplishment.”

A Paramedic can perform skills like advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and other advanced treatments. The ORFD now has 18 paramedics within its ranks.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is currently hiring. Visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov and select ‘EMPLOYMENT’ at the top of the page.