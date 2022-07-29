Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation awards food grants in Anderson

The Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation has awarded $10,000 grants aimed at fighting food insecurity in Anderson County to several local groups.

Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top received a grant to fund its Summer Feeding Program, which provides meals to hundreds of children in the Rocky Top area and Lake City Elementary School received a $10,000 grant to start an on-site Food Pantry.

Grand Oaks Elementary School received a grant for its “No Strings Attached” dinner initiative, which aims to “unite students and families by joining in fellowship while also alleviating pains related to food insecurity,” according to the Foundation. Clinton Middle College & Career Academy will use its grant to fund, “Clinton Cooks,” described by officials as a multi-faceted approach to educate students nutrition and personal finance.