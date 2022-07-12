With early voting looming, here is a ballot refresher for Anderson County

As we have been reminding you, early voting for the August 4th State and Federal Primary & State and County General Elections begins this Friday, July 15th and runs through Saturday, July 30th.

Early voting allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait time, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who also points out that early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours and multiple polling locations in many counties.

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote will also reduce your time at the polls.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. Student IDs are not acceptable. Out of state driver’s license are not acceptable. More information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov .

In Anderson County, there are numerous races on the ballot at all levels of government.

Here is a look at the candidates in some of the “higher-profile” races across Tennessee.

In the Republican primary for Governor, incumbent Bill Lee is unopposed, while three Democrats—Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin, and JB Smiley Jr.–are vying for their party’s nomination to oppose him in November’s general election.

Incumbent US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is being challenged in the Republican primary by Sandy Casey, with Democrat Meg Gorman, who is unopposed in her primary, awaiting the winner.

Republican Lt. Governor Randy McNally faces a primary challenge from Earle Segrest. Whoever wins that race will win the 5th State Senatorial District, as no Democrat appears on the ballot in November.

State Representative John Ragan is unopposed in the Republican primary for the 33rd District seat in the General Assembly, while two Democrats, James “Mike” Brewer and Jim Dodson, will square off to try and flip that seat in November.

Three candidates appear on the ballot in the Republican primary for State House District 41, which after Census-induced redistricting, now includes part of Anderson County. The winner will face incumbent John Windle, who is running as in Independent candidate, in November’s general election. The Republican candidates are Ed Butler, Bradley Hayes, and Michael Swisher.

In local Anderson County elections, several incumbents are unopposed and will continue serving in their posts, and they are Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer, Chancellor Nichole Cantrell, District Attorney General Dave Clark, Public Defender Ann Coria, County Mayor Terry Frank, Trustee Regina Copeland, Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt, Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch, County Clerk Jeff Cole, Register of Deeds Tim Shelton and, Road Superintendent Gary Long.

After winning their respective primaries in May, Victoria Bowling and Matt Tuck will officially be elected as General Session Judges in Division I & II, respectively as neither faces any opposition this time around.

School Board members Jo Williams (District 1), Teresa Portwood (District 2), Scott Gillenwaters (District 6), and Don Bell (District 7) are all unopposed as they seek re-election.

Here is a reminder of the contested races on the Anderson County ballot.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Russell Barker faces a challenge from Independent Rusty Carr in the August election.

There are several contested races for seats on the Anderson County Commission.

In District 1, incumbent Independent Tracy Wandell is joined on the ballot by Republicans Rodney Jennings and Tyler Mayes. Incumbent Chuck Fritts is not seeking re-election.

Neither Robert Jameson nor Rick Meredith are seeking another term on the Commission, so District 2 voters will choose two from Republicans Michael Foster and Denise Palmer, and Independent VL Stonecipher.

In District 3, incumbent Commission Chairman Josh Anderson is running as in Independent against Republicans Lindsay Smith and Shelly Vandagriff. Denver Waddell is not seeking re-election.

In District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel (Republican) and Shain Vowell (Independent) will face opposition from Republican Amy Jones.

Longtime District 5 Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White are unopposed after winning the Republican primary in the spring.

District 6 incumbents Steve Mead, a Republican, and Catherine Denenberg, who is running as an Independent, face Anthony Allen, the other Republican primary winner.

In County Commission District 7, neither incumbent—Jerry Creasey nor Teresa Scott—are running, so voters there will select two from a three-candidate slate that includes Republicans Sabra Beauchamp and Steven Poppick, and Democrat Steve Verran.

District 8 incumbents Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are both running as Independents, and are facing opposition from Republican challengers Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin.

There are also races for Constable in Anderson County as well as municipal races in Oliver Springs, and statewide judicial retention questions on the August 4th ballot, a link to which you find here.

Early voting will be held July 15th through the 30th. The final day to request an absentee ballot will be July 28th.

Beginning Friday, you will be able to vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com.

For more information about early voting in Tennessee, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.