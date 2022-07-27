William Earl Dickerson, Sr. passed away July 21,2022 at the age of 93 at Beth Sholom Terrace in Virginia Beach, Virginia. William (Bill) was born in Miami, Florida to the late Henry and Zelda Dickerson. Bill spent his career as an auto mechanic retiring from Metro Miami Dade County. He also retired from the US Navy Reserves after 21 years of service.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Melrose, and his daughter, Bonnie Brunello. Bill is survived by brother Frank of Leesburg, FL, his son, William Jr., of Winterville, NC, his grandson, Mark Brunello and his stepchildren, Gail Warner (Bill Johnson) of Suffolk, VA and Gary Warner (Aven) of Mobile, AL.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 30th, at 11 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN.

In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.Parkinson.org).

The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff at the Beth Sholom Terrace as well as Changing Tides Home Care, Home Sweet Home Care and Suncrest Hospice.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home