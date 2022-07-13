William “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

William “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Bill loved NASCAR and fishing. He worked as a counselor at Cornerstone.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Clifford and Inez Stines; wife Diane Stines, and granddaughter Destiny Keathley.

Bill is survived by sons Scott Keathley (Christy Brannon) of Oliver Springs and James Keathley of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law Richard Neu and his family; grandchildren Kim and Arlene Brown, Whitney Keathley, Lindsey Keathley, Blake Keathley, and Levi Keathley; and also, by many cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2:00-3:00PM with a Memorial Service at 3:00PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stines family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Pat Duncan (Nana), 75, of Oliver Springs

Pat Duncan (Nana), as her grandkids called her, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.