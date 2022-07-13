William “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Bill loved NASCAR and fishing. He worked as a counselor at Cornerstone.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Clifford and Inez Stines; wife Diane Stines, and granddaughter Destiny Keathley.

Bill is survived by sons Scott Keathley (Christy Brannon) of Oliver Springs and James Keathley of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law Richard Neu and his family; grandchildren Kim and Arlene Brown, Whitney Keathley, Lindsey Keathley, Blake Keathley, and Levi Keathley; and also, by many cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2:00-3:00PM with a Memorial Service at 3:00PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stines family. www.Sharpfh.com.