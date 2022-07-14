William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born October 29, 1949 in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.
SURVIVORS
Brothers Larry Cox and wife, Paula of Kingston
Bobby Cox & wife, Kay of Kingston
Aunt Katherine Cox of Clinton
Dear Friend Michael of Kingston
Special Friend Steve Moates of Kingston
Several extended family members and friends
Bill was cremated at his request and his family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.