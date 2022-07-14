William “Bill” Cox, age 72, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born October 29, 1949 in Oak Ridge before moving to Roane County. He was owner and operator of a business for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church and loved playing and being with his dog, Bo. He enjoyed being outside and also piddling in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Inez Cox.

SURVIVORS

Brothers Larry Cox and wife, Paula of Kingston

Bobby Cox & wife, Kay of Kingston

Aunt Katherine Cox of Clinton

Dear Friend Michael of Kingston

Special Friend Steve Moates of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Bill was cremated at his request and his family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.