Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally kicks off August 3

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

(Oak Ridge press release) Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning August 3, Oak Ridge will be teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally every Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m.

The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” will be set up at 125 East Main Street in Oak Ridge. Everyone is welcome to come check out the site slated for new development by the Oak Ridge Land Bank.

The food trucks scheduled for the inaugural event are:

– Waffley Good

– The Crave

– Shirley’s Boy Country Cooking

– Good Hombres Tacos, Tortas &amp; More

– Bayou Bites

– Penne For Your Thoughts

– Johnboy’s BBQ

– The Sugar Queen

– Pelican’s Snoballs

Join the invite list and view the schedule at www.thechefsworkshop.com/location/oak-ridge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

