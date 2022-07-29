Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally kicks off August 3

(Oak Ridge press release) Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning August 3, Oak Ridge will be teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally every Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m.

The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” will be set up at 125 East Main Street in Oak Ridge. Everyone is welcome to come check out the site slated for new development by the Oak Ridge Land Bank.

The food trucks scheduled for the inaugural event are:

– Waffley Good

– The Crave

– Shirley’s Boy Country Cooking

– Good Hombres Tacos, Tortas & More

– Bayou Bites

– Penne For Your Thoughts

– Johnboy’s BBQ

– The Sugar Queen

– Pelican’s Snoballs

Join the invite list and view the schedule at www.thechefsworkshop.com/location/oak-ridge.