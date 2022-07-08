Wandell formally announces re-election campaign

(Submitted) Tracy Wandell is seeking another term serving as District 1 Commissioner on the Anderson County Commission.

Tracy is married to Shannon Kelley Wandell and they just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on June 25th. Tracy and Shannon have four children:

Daughter Samantha Fenn Bolden, married to Robert Lee Bolden, who has two children, Finley Erin and Sadie Grey, their two granddaughters.

Daughter Kelley Ann Wandell graduated from Maryville College with her degree in Political Science, and now is attending the University of Tennessee to obtain her Master’s in public policy and Administration.

Son, Trace Douglas Wandell, a Supervisor at UPS,

and daughter Macy Lynn Wandell, a rising freshman at Clinton High School.

Photo submitted

All the Wandell children proudly attended Anderson County Public School system.

Tracy Wandell is employed by System One as a Senior Account Executive. System One is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and provides full-service staffing support and resources to our clients across the Nation. Tracy has been employed by System One since 2012. Before being engaged in the staffing business, Wandell was the owner/partner of a coal ash marketing company for over 16 years.

Tracy entered the United States Navy in 1985 and was an Aviation Structural Mechanic stationed in Glenview, IL. Wandell was honorably discharged in 1989.

Wandell ran for office in 2006 and was elected to his first term as District 1 County Commissioner. Since that time, Tracy has served on several committees and positions throughout the commission and various boards. Tracy has served two terms as Chairman of the Commission. He is also a past Chairman of the Operations and Revenue Committees as well as the Conservation Board. He currently serves as Chairman of the Anderson County Veteran’s Committee . In 2017 Tracy was selected to serve as a Board member for the Tennessee County Commissioners Association (TCCA). Wandell currently serves the TCCA as the East Region Vice President and serves on the Finance,

Veteran’s, and Governmental Committees at the state level in TCCA.

“During my tenure as District 1 County Commissioner, I have NEVER voted for a property tax increase,” Wandell says ion his campaign announcement.

Tracy is a member of Riverview Baptist, Alpha Masonic Lodge #376, Board Member of Green McAdoo Cultural Organization, past Board member of Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, past President of Optimist Club of Claxton, and current member.

“I love serving the people of District 1 and our County. I believe in serving with integrity and professionalism. I believe in being responsive to constituents and being available. It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of District 1 and our County. I respectfully ask for your vote for District 1 Commissioner during the early voting period July 15th through July 30th or on Election Day August 4th.”

If you would like to meet, have a call, or exchange emails please contact Tracy anytime at 865-388-0921 cell or email at tlwandell@msn.com.