Wanda Ruth Hunter, age 76, born March 29, 1946, got her angel wings and went to her heavenly home on July 12, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents J.P. and Millie Turpin; her sister, Mary Turnbill and sister-in-law, Janet Turpin.

Survived by her husband of 58 years Clifford Eugene Hunter; son, Steven Hunter and daughter-in-law Gail Hunter; by her hand-picked granddaughter, Ma’Shele McClure and by her great grandchildren, Pamella McClure and Dharius McClure; by brothers, Ronnie (Dorothy) Turpin and by David Turpin; by host of nieces and nephews and family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 15, 2022, between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dewey Brown officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00am at Petros Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Hunter family. www.sharpfh.com

