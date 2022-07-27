Vietnam War Veterans Memorial to be dedicated in Knoxville

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

A Vietnam Veteran Monument dedication ceremony honoring East Tennesseeans who served during the Vietnam War both at home and abroad will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville next week.

The ceremony begins at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In a press release, organizers said that “this monument would not be possible without the enthusiastic support and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 of Knoxville and the many local supporters who contributed both financially and with in-kind gifts.”

Parking lots at the L&N Stem Academy, which is at World’s fair park, will be open at 8 am. Keep in mind, some parking spaces will be restricted for Handicap attendees only.

Parking spaces not reserved will be first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be parking available in the parking lot of the Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) since they do not open until 10:00 am.

For those who can walk a block, please park in the city’s Blackstock parking lot, which is free. Here is a link for more info on the Blackstock parking lot.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Early voting update after 10 days

Early voting for the August 4th elections in Tennessee continues through this Saturday, July 30th. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.