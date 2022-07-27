Vietnam War Veterans Memorial to be dedicated in Knoxville

A Vietnam Veteran Monument dedication ceremony honoring East Tennesseeans who served during the Vietnam War both at home and abroad will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville next week.

The ceremony begins at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In a press release, organizers said that “this monument would not be possible without the enthusiastic support and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 of Knoxville and the many local supporters who contributed both financially and with in-kind gifts.”

Parking lots at the L&N Stem Academy, which is at World’s fair park, will be open at 8 am. Keep in mind, some parking spaces will be restricted for Handicap attendees only.

Parking spaces not reserved will be first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be parking available in the parking lot of the Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) since they do not open until 10:00 am.

For those who can walk a block, please park in the city’s Blackstock parking lot, which is free. Here is a link for more info on the Blackstock parking lot.