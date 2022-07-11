UT Extension offering educational opportunities in August

UT Extension Anderson County has two excellent educational opportunities coming up in August.

The Anderson County Master Gardener Association will be hosting two Native Plant Educational Seminars, one in Norris and one in Oak Ridge. Each session will include a range of different topics that all relate to incorporating native plants in your landscape and garden.

You do need to register by August 5th, and the cost is $15.

The first one will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Norris Community Center. Register here: www.tiny.utk.edu/ACnatives22

The second Native Plant seminar will be Thursday, August 11th from 11:00am to 1:30 pm at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge. Visit www.tiny.utk.edu/ACnatives22 to register

If you are interested in improving your pasture/hayfield, you are invited to a Forage Field Day. They will be discussing topics from nutrition and soil management to native warm-season grasses.

Anderson County Extension is partnering with the Soil & Water Conservation District to conduct the Forage Field Day, which will be held Friday, August 19th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Clinton Community Center.

Register by August 11th at www.tiny.utk.edy/ACforageday22.

Registration is required to attend both events and all information can be found at www.anderson.tennessee.edu.