Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Powell will hold Vacation Bible School Monday, July 11th through Friday, July 15th with classes for toddlers through adults each night from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

The theme is “The Holy Bible: God’s Word Teaching Hope, Love, Joy and Peace” and each night there will be teaching, crafts, fellowship and snacks.

The church is located at 10020 Sugar Pine Court in Powell (37849), in the Scenic Woods subdivision off of Norris Freeway.

Everyone is welcome!