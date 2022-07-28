Tyler Ross Jones, age 39, of the Marlow community

Tyler Ross Jones, age 39, a resident of the Marlow Community, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born on September 27, 1982 and lived his whole life in this area.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Rebecca Fox Jones of Marlow; step-children, Kylie Gillis and Hayden Ferguson of Marlow; father, Larry Jones of Frost Bottom; mother, Pamela Haney Dotson of Marlow; sister, Brooke Jones Hampton and husband Greg of Marlow; nieces, Addison and Eden Hampton. He is also survived by extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, between 12:00pm-2:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service at 2:00pm. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

