TWRA: 1 killed on Tennessee waterways over holiday weekend

TWRA says there was one boating-related fatal incident over the three-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend.

The fatal incident occurred Saturday evening on the Tennessee River in Decatur County, when according to TWRA investigators, a 10-year-old girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat and the outward motor contacted both the tube and the girl. That incident remains under investigation.

TWRA says there have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways in 2022 , up from 13 at the same time last year.

There was one serious injury incident over the weekend involving two juveniles in the Holder Branch area of Ft. Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park in west Knox County. A personal watercraft that was towing an inner tube with two juveniles onboard ran into the side of an anchored pontoon boat.

The agency also reported eight incidents with no injuries, but with property damage.

TWRA reported that their officers made 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend. Nine arrests were made in TWRA Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area), eight in TWRA Region IV (East Tennessee), seven in Region II (Middle Tennessee) and one in Region I (West Tennessee).

As we told you last week, Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on Tennessee’s waterways. Operation Dry Water is held each year to coincide with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.