Troy Phillips, age 67 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 27, 2022. Troy was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, and spending time with his family. He and his brother Denny were the owners of Loudon County Sportsman in Lenior City for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Joann (Phillips) and Johnny Taylor; brothers J.D. and Randal Phillips; sister, Darlus Phillips; nieces Amanda Reeves and Shelby Sharp; nephew Justin Keen; brother-in-law David Moorehead.

He is survived by brother, Denny (Gina) Phillips of Clinton; sisters, Barbara Kunst of Rogersville, Pat (Gary) Sharp of Clinton, Connie (Bobby) Fain of Clinton, and Linda (Glen) Keen of Heiskell; nieces, Kathy Haun, Brandi Harness, and Brittney Armstrong; nephews, Jason Sharp, Jeremy Keen, and Michael Moorehead; special great niece, Brianna Haun; special great nephews, Tyler Sharp, Jacob Haun, and Adam Sharp; step son, Jeff Fischer

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Jason Sharp officiating. Friends and family will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10:30 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022, and proceed to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude Medical Center in memory of Troy Phillips. Pallbearers will be Jacob Haun, David Haun, Tyler Sharp, Adam Sharp, Jeremy Keen, and Eric Champion. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com