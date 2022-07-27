Tragedy in the Smokies: Young girl killed when tree falls on tent

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to an emergency in Elkmont Campground at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 27, 2022, after a tree fell on a tent and resulted in the death of a seven-year-old girl from Georgia. The other family members, including father and two siblings, were not injured. The large tree, a red maple, was approximately two feet in diameter. No additional details are available at this time. 

Emergency responders from Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, and the National Park Service responded to the site. At this time, the affected campsite and adjacent campsites are closed. Elkmont Campground remains open.  

