THP: Three from Ohio killed in Claxton crash, teen injured

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that three people from Ohio were killed in a two-car collision that occurred Friday night in Claxton.

According to the THP’s preliminary report, the crash happened at around 9:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road. The THP investigation determined that a 2004 GMC Sonoma pickup driven by an unnamed juvenile male from Knoxville had been headed west on Edgemoor when a 2018 Honda CRV SUV attempted to turn from Old Emory Road on to Edgemoor heading east when the two vehicles collided, the pickup striking the driver’s side of the SUV.

The Honda overturned, according to the THP, and came to rest on its roof. All three occupants of the CRV—75-year-old Peter Webel, 76-year-old Linda Webel, and 80-year-old Frieda Gottschling, all of Mansfield, Ohio—died at the scene. The teen driver of the Sonoma was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition as of the last update from officials.

The report indicates that charges against the teen are pending but does not give specifics.

