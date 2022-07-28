TDOT Smartway now available on state app

(TDOT press release) The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is pleased to announce that SmartWay traffic information and the new TDOTFIX are now available on MyTN, the mobile app that makes it easier for Tennesseans to access state government services. 

“Having these amenities in one place is good customer service,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are pleased to partner with our Strategic Technology Services group to make traffic information even more accessible with this one-stop shop.” 

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) developed MyTN in partnership with state agencies. STS provides planning, resources, execution, and coordination in managing the information systems needs of the state. MyTN includes over 60 services from 23 departments and agencies across state government with 56,000 users. You can visit www.MyTN.gov to download the app to your device by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.

TDOT SmartWay offers real-time statewide traffic information including incidents, construction, and road conditions. You can access live cameras and large electronic message boards via SmartWay. This intelligent transportation system (ITS) also involves traffic speed sensors and transportation management centers staffed 24/7 to monitor traffic and assist in reducing congestion on Tennessee’s urban interstates. Systems are in Chattanooga, Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis.

TDOT launched the new 833-TDOTFIX hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards. The call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions and submit that information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form. Citizens can also fill out the form themselves. Since the launch last month, TDOTFIX has handled more than 1,700 requests.

