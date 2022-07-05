Tammy Christe, age 63, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on November 3, 1958, to Mary Lou Henderson Wise. Tammy was a nurse for 35 years, where she loved to care for her others. She is preceded in death by, grandmother, Naomi Henderson, uncles, Alvis, Ronnie and Bill Henderson; aunts, Kathleen, Bessie, ollie and Annie Henderson.

Survived by:

Children………. Heather Gray

Jarrid Gray wife Leslie

Mother…………Mary Lou Hendreson Wise

Granddaughters……. Ashley “Raine” and Madison Williams

Great Grandson……….Greyson Williams

Siblings……………Lisa Miller and Dwan Goans

A host of other family and friends.

The family will plan and have services at a later date. www.holleygamble.com