Tammy Christe, age 63, of Clinton

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 108 Views

Tammy Christe, age 63, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on November 3, 1958, to Mary Lou Henderson Wise. Tammy was a nurse for 35 years, where she loved to care for her others. She is preceded in death by, grandmother, Naomi Henderson, uncles, Alvis, Ronnie and Bill Henderson; aunts, Kathleen, Bessie, ollie and Annie Henderson.

Survived by:
Children………. Heather Gray
                          Jarrid Gray wife Leslie
Mother…………Mary Lou Hendreson Wise
Granddaughters……. Ashley “Raine” and Madison Williams
Great Grandson……….Greyson Williams
Siblings……………Lisa Miller and Dwan Goans
A host of other family and friends.

The family will plan and have services at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.