Storm brings down trees, power lines on Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms rolled through Clinton on Tuesday night, knocking down trees and cutting power to hundreds of CUB customers.

We at WYSH have not heard any reports of injuries, but driving through the neighborhood behind Food City on South Seivers Boulevard, we did see numerous large trees that had either been ripped out of the ground by the strong winds or snapped off. One tree had come down on top of a house on Hicks Circle, but the damage there appeared to be largely cosmetic.

CUB worked through the night and this morning to restore power to all of the affected customers, and as of 10:15 am, there were a total of 26 outages scattered across the utility’s service area affecting a total of 86 customers.