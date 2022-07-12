State steps up childcare assistance

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

(TDHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing new actions to support childcare providers and parents. On July 1, 2022, TDHS increased childcare payment assistance reimbursement rates by 20% across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program. Beginning August 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, TDHS also will waive co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s childcare payment assistance programs. The Department initiated these changes in direct response to rising costs faced by families and childcare providers.

“Our Child Care Services team works hard to maintain an understanding of the needs of childcare providers and families, and recognized parents and providers feel the impact of the current economy,” said Clarence H. Carter, TDHS Commissioner. “It is important that we do our part to help ensure Tennessee families have sustainable access to affordable care for their children so they can work and pursue education. It’s equally important that providers have the resources they need to provide safe, quality care.”

Under the Child Care Certificate program, the state pays a reimbursement rate directly to childcare providers on behalf of families who are enrolled and meet the income and work or education requirements of the program. This increase to the reimbursement rate will save participating families money by reducing the portion they have to pay to cover tuition expenses.

In addition to the increased reimbursement rate, from August 1 – December 31, 2022, the state will waive the co-pay fees paid by parents participating in the Child Care Certificate Program. This means providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their childcare provider to understand how these changes impact them, as well as any potential cost difference payment responsibility.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Reminder: Early voting begins July 15th (Friday)

Tennessee’s early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.