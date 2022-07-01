Smokies top Trash Pandas, 4-2

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (39-33, 2-1) defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-30, 1-2) 4-2 Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies, who had scored just three times over the first two games of the series, homered three times to take a series-lead.

Catcher Harrison Wenson set the tone for the night in the second inning. In his first at-bat off the Development List, Wenson took Brett Kerry (L, 2-4) deep to left, his fourth home run of the season. In the fifth inning, Luis Vazquez and Yonathan Perlaza hit back-to-back homers to give the Smokies the lead.
RHP Riley Thompson continued to progress with two innings of one-run ball. LHP Dalton Stambaugh (W, 5-2) earned the win in relief as he tossed five shutout frames, and CD Pelham (S, 1) struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to close the game.
The Smokies will play the fourth game of the series with Rocket City Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (2-3, 4.62 ERA) to the mound against LHP Ky Bush (5-2, 3.36 ERA). 

