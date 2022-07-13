Smokies, Shuckers to play…one and a half?

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies’ (42-39, 5-7) game against the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 4-8) Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather.
The Smokies and Shuckers were tied at 1-1 when the game was suspended with one on and nobody out in the top of the fifth inning. Alexander Canario was responsible for the Smokies’ lone run on a solo homer.
The Smokies and the Shuckers will finish the opener Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST and then play a seven-inning contest after the first game’s completion. Game two will feature RHP Chris Clarke (3-3, 4.56) against LHP Nick Bennett (4-7, 5.32).

Wednesdays at Smokies Stadium are All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays. Smokies Stadium will host Throwback and Dollar-Hot-Dog Night on Thursday, July 15 as well as Corona Hard Seltzer Night on July 15. Saturday, July 16 will be Grateful Dead Night featuring a postgame concert by The Stolen Faces. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NASCAR: Reddick outduels Elliott, Gibbs overtakes Larson in wild Wisconsin weekend

(Reid Spencer) It was a dogfight between two drivers, pure and simple. It was Tyler …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.