Smokies, Shuckers to play…one and a half?

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies’ (42-39, 5-7) game against the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 4-8) Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The Smokies and Shuckers were tied at 1-1 when the game was suspended with one on and nobody out in the top of the fifth inning. Alexander Canario was responsible for the Smokies’ lone run on a solo homer.

The Smokies and the Shuckers will finish the opener Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST and then play a seven-inning contest after the first game’s completion. Game two will feature RHP Chris Clarke (3-3, 4.56) against LHP Nick Bennett (4-7, 5.32).

Wednesdays at Smokies Stadium are All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays. Smokies Stadium will host Throwback and Dollar-Hot-Dog Night on Thursday, July 15 as well as Corona Hard Seltzer Night on July 15. Saturday, July 16 will be Grateful Dead Night featuring a postgame concert by The Stolen Faces. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.