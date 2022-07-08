Smokies notch third straight win, 7-2

(Josh Lane, Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (42-36, 5-4) took down the Birmingham Barons (35-43, 4-5) in a 7-2 win on Thursday night at Regions Field. The Smokies used an early offensive jump to take a 3-0 series lead over the Barons.

Bryce Ball got things started for the Smokies in the first inning with a two-out RBI single that scored Matt Mervis. The hit gave Ball his team-leading 50th RBI of the season. Mervis would add to the lead in the second inning, hitting a two-run single that plated Cole Roederer and Bryce Windham. Mervis led the team, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Alexander Canario made it three straight innings with a run scored for Tennessee after he hit his eleventh home run of the year. Windham would add to the lead in the sixth with a solo home run of his own. Canario and Roederer put together back-to-back run-scoring hits in the ninth that gave the Smokies a six-run lead.

On the mound, starter RHP Chris Clarke (W, 3-3) had a quality start, going five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, walking one and striking out three. While the Barons would get a run off of Max Bain and CD Pelham in the seventh, and one more off Dannis Correa (S, 2) in the ninth, the Smokies offense was enough to secure its third win in a row.

The Smokies and the Barons will play game four of their six game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Ryan Jensen (0-2, 5.20) to face Birmingham’s LHP Garrett Davila (3-1, 4.97).

Related