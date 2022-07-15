Smokies hit three homers, beat Shuckers, 7-3

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (45-39, 8-7) defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (38-44, 4-11) 7-3 Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies hit three home runs to finish their 14th come-from-behind victory of the season.

The Smokies and Shuckers were tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before Luis Vazquez played hero for the Smokies. With one out, Tennessee’s shortstop hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo, go-ahead shot that gave the Smokies a lead they never relinquished. Chase Strumpf (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Alexander Canario (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) also went deep in the win, and Jake Slaughter totaled three hits.

RHP Ryan Jensen took a no-decision as he allowed a run in 3.2 innings. Dalton Stambaugh (W, 6-2) earned his team-high sixth win in relief, striking out three in 2.2 frames. Jeremiah Estrada went the final 2.2 innings and recorded his first save.

The Smokies can clinch a series-win in their fourth game against the Biloxi Shuckers Friday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. when the Smokies send RHP Walker Powell (0-2, 3.38) to the mound against RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 8.18).

