Smokies blast Barons, 8-0

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (41-36, 4-4) shut out the Birmingham Barons (35-42, 4-4) with an 8-0 win on Wednesday night at Regions Field. The Smokies used an explosive eighth and dominant pitching to take a 2-0 series lead over the Barons.

For the second game in a row, Tennessee’s offense got things started off with a Yonathan Perlaza RBI double to score Luis Vasquez, this time off Emilio Vargas (L, 1-2). Jake Slaughter followed up with a sacrifice fly that scored Bryce Windham to give the Smokies a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Tennessee’s offense wasn’t the only thing to get going early, as Smokies’ starter RHP Riley Thompson had his best performance since coming off the Development List, allowing just one hit and striking out four in three innings of work.

The Smokies were held scoreless until the eighth inning, when Bryce Ball hit a two-RBI single, followed by Vazquez’s two-run double that gave Tennessee a 6-0 lead. Vazquez led the Smokies’ offense, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Tennessee’s bullpen combination of Samuel Reyes (W, 2-0), Bailey Horn and Jeremiah Estrada held the Barons to just three hits over the final six innings.

The Smokies and the Barons will play game three of their six game series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (2-3, 5.08) to face Birmingham’s RHP Jason Bilous (4-5, 5.48).

