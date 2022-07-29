Smokies’ bats extinguished, 7-1, by Barons

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies lost to the Birmingham Barons for a second consecutive night Thursday at Smokies Stadium, 7-1.

With the loss, the Smokies (50-43, 13-11) moved into a tie with the Barons (43-49, 13-11) for first place in the Southern League North in the second half.

The Smokies’ bats went quiet once again Thursday night. Barons’ starter Jason Bilous (W, 5-7) dominated the Smokies over six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out six. Birmingham’s bullpen combined for three shutout innings and five strikeouts. The Smokies’ only run came off of a Miguel Amaya RBI groundout.

RHP Chris Clarke lowered his season ERA to 4.73 over five solid innings of one-run ball, but Tennessee’s bullpen coughed up the lead in the sixth. RHP Ben Hecht (L, 0-1) allowed four runs in his 2022 Double-A debut, and Danis Correa surrendered a pair of unearned runs in the ninth.

The Smokies will be back in action on Friday night at Smokies Stadium with the fourth game of their series against the Birmingham Barons. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP DJ Herz (0-0, 108.00) to the mound against RHP Sean Burke (1-3, 5.89).