‘Sip of Summerfest’ coming to Historic Downtown Clinton

(Submitted) Historic Downtown Clinton is proud to announce a new event for the end of this month called Sip of Summerfest! On July 29th, 2022 from 4-8pm we are welcoming local breweries from the area to Clinton for a beer tasting event. Breweries include Schulz Brau, Clinch River Brewery, Orange Hat, Hexagon, Honeybee, Gypsy Circus and more! They will be offering tastings of their specialty beers all brewed here in East TN!

Market Street Properties has generously offered their space for this event which will host all the breweries at 381 Market Street. Cullom Street will be closed for this event and will have outside seating under tent coverings and live music from Westwend, The Hotshot Freight Train, and Morgan Mills Country Band! Tickets are on sale now and include the beer tasting for 4 hours plus a food ticket.

Our food vendors include Shirley Boys’ Country Cooking, Apple Blossom Café, and Penne for Your Thoughts. They will be serving up a variety of food from polish sausages, BBQ pork, TN Caviar, pork chop tacos, street corn nachos, meatloaf French dip sliders and so much more!

Tickets are $50/person. If beer isn’t your thing, you can also buy a designated driver ticket that includes a flight of iced coffees instead! Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/mrx5enuf.

This event serves as a fundraiser for Historic Downtown Clinton, a nonprofit organization that aims to revitalize the downtown area while preserving our unique small-town history