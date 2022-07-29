School supply donation drives in Clinton, OR

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools is hosting two school supply donation drives as they look to stock the shelves of the local Teacher Supply Depot in advance of the upcoming school year. The Teacher Supply Depot provides free classroom supplies to educators in both systems, and the Foundation invites everyone to consider helping them “Stuff the Bus” over this tax-free weekend.

Here is a list of what organizers are looking for in the way of donations:

#2 pencils

24-count Crayola crayons

Notebook paper (both wide-ruled and college-ruled)

Dry erase markers (all colors)

Highlighters (all colors)

12-count colored pencils

Rubber bands

Paper clips

Bottles of Elmer’s glue

Glue sticks

Look for staff members from both the Clinton and Anderson County schools, as well as members of the Education Foundation’s Board of Directors on Friday, July 29th from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturday, July 30th from 9 am and 4 pm, at the Wal-Mart in Clinton.

In addition to school supplies, they will also be accepting financial contributions that will be used to purchase even more supplies.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is also partnering with Club Z, a Knoxville-based company offering home and online tutoring to collect school supply donations on Saturday, July 30th with a Pack-A-Police Car event at the Walmart in Oak Ridge from 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, follow this link to the state Department of Revenue’s website.