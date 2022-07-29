School supply donation drives in Clinton, OR

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 64 Views

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools is hosting two school supply donation drives as they look to stock the shelves of the local Teacher Supply Depot in advance of the upcoming school year. The Teacher Supply Depot provides free classroom supplies to educators in both systems, and the Foundation invites everyone to consider helping them “Stuff the Bus” over this tax-free weekend.

Here is a list of what organizers are looking for in the way of donations:

  • #2 pencils
  • 24-count Crayola crayons
  • Notebook paper (both wide-ruled and college-ruled)
  • Dry erase markers (all colors)
  • Highlighters (all colors)
  • 12-count colored pencils
  • Rubber bands
  • Paper clips
  • Bottles of Elmer’s glue
  • Glue sticks

Look for staff members from both the Clinton and Anderson County schools, as well as members of the Education Foundation’s Board of Directors on Friday, July 29th from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturday, July 30th from 9 am and 4 pm, at the Wal-Mart in Clinton.

In addition to school supplies, they will also be accepting financial contributions that will be used to purchase even more supplies.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is also partnering with Club Z, a Knoxville-based company offering home and online tutoring to collect school supply donations on Saturday, July 30th with a Pack-A-Police Car event at the Walmart in Oak Ridge from 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, follow this link to the state Department of Revenue’s website.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why

Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.