Saturday wreck kills one in Roane

Jim Harris 1 day ago

A Saturday afternoon crash in Roane County killed a motorcyclist, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that just after 4 pm Saturday, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 64-year-old Hayden Letner of Ten Mile had been northbound in the 2900 block of River Road when he attempted to turn left into the parking lot of Renfro’s gas station. 75-year-old John Day of Kingston had been headed south on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the pickup on the passenger side.

The motorcycle came to rest in the roadway, according to the THP. Day died at the scene despite wearing a helmet, while Letner was uninjured.

No charges were filed, and no citations were issued.

