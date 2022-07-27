RSCC welcomes Dr. Ashley Allison as new director at Morgan campus

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State is welcoming a new campus director to its team. Dr. Ashley Allison is now on board as director of the Morgan County Center after starting in her new role earlier this month.

The director position had been held by Michelle Adkisson since the campus opened in 2008. Adkisson recently retired after more than 30 years with Roane State.

Allison said some of her goals for the campus include helping to further boost enrollment and making sure students are connected to area job opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to be here and doing good work,” she said.

Dr. Ashley Allison (Photo, RSCC)

People living in Morgan County have been “super welcoming and making sure I’m meeting people and getting up to speed,” Allison said.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic and burgeoning gas prices cut into enrollment, the Morgan County campus averaged between 150 and 200 students.

The campus is located at the end of Solomon Drive off State Highway 62 in Wartburg. It was a vision of the late Wayne and Margaret Solomon, who donated funds to underwrite construction. Lawrence and Eva Hines also donated the land where the campus now sits.

Today, the campus serves traditional students as well as older, non-traditional learners and is also used as an academic testing center. Tutoring services are also available, Allison said.

She added that one of her objectives is to boost the dual enrollment program where high school students take college classes and receive both college and high school credits.

She said she intends to collaborate with high school counselors to ensure their students are in the “educational pipeline” and taking classes that put them on the path to good jobs after their Roane State careers.

Allison has a doctor of education degree and her previous job was as the director of student services for Volunteer State Community College in Cookeville and Livingston.

“This experience gives her unique insight to serving various internal and external stakeholders,” said Teresa Duncan in a college-wide email welcoming Allison as the new director. Duncan is Roane State’s vice president of workforce and community development. “[Dr. Allison] worked with high schools in Putnam County where she built partnerships between schools and business and industry to ensure a smooth career path for students,” Duncan added.

For more information on the Morgan County Center, visit www.roanestate.edu/morgan.