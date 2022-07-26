Ronald “Ronnie” G. Lafferty, age 83, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Saturday, July 23 rd , 2022. Ronnie was very devoted to his family, and he was a loving husband to Mrs. Wanda Lafferty for 62 years, and he was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a hard-working man who started working at just age 14. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to antique auctions and collecting things. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis Lafferty Sr.; mother, Sally Lafferty Gibson; stepmother, Daisy Lafferty; brother, Ellis Lafferty Jr.; sister, Peggy McCormick.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wanda Lafferty of Clinton, TN; daughter, Ann Lafferty of Morristown, TN; sister, Janet Gibson Brown (Charlie) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Leann Moorman (Jason) of Greenville, TN, Tyler Gibson (Cara) of Jefferson City, TN; great grandchildren, Blakley Moorman, McKenzie Jo Moorman, Wyatt Moorman, Cameron Gibson, and Cortland Gibson.

The family will receive friends at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Ronnie’s funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Ambrose and Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The interment will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery directly following the funeral service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in Ronnie’s name, to an organization that supports awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.